This past Monday was the deadline for voting for the DFW Film Critics Association (of which yours truly is a member) regarding the best of 2017 in film. The choices for best films of the year broke down as follows:

1. The Shape of Water

2. The Post

3. Lady Bird

4. Call Me By Your Name

5. Get Out

6. Dunkirk

7. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

8. I, Tonya

9. The Florida Project

10. Darkest Hour

Three of these films made my ballot, but you’ll have to wait until December 27 to find out which ones. Our organization went British with the lead actor roles, choosing Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) as the best lead performances, while Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya) took supporting prizes. The Shape of Water also won the best director prize for Guillermo Del Toro. Ruben Östlund’s Swedish-French-Danish satire The Square won for best foreign-language film, while the Syria journalism documentary City of Ghosts won the documentary award, and to no one’s surprise, Coco won the animation prize.

To access our full list of winners, you can click on this link. In the meantime, The Shape of Water will expand to Tarrant County theaters this weekend. I’ll post a review on our site in the next 24 hours.