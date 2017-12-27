Wednesday 27 – Jose Llana got his big break 20 years ago portraying Lun Tha in The King and I. Now the Filipino-American singer is old enough to portray the King of Siam at the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, which is playing right now at AT&T Performing Arts Center thru Sun at 2403 Flora St, Dallas. Tickets are $24-200. Call 214-880-0202.

Thursday 28 – Daryl Felsberg will not be the headlining act at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub on New Year’s Eve, but he will be playing the downtown venue this weekend leading up to the holiday. The portly Texas native is fond of making jokes about his own weight and accepting his size. He takes the stage today thru Sat at 425 Commerce St, FW. Admission is $10-15 plus a mandatory two-item purchase. Call 817-877-5233.

Friday 29 – If AT&T Stadium can’t host the College Football Playoff this year, at least it has No. 5-ranked Ohio State playing in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes and their first-place ranking among the losers take the field against USC, making for a mouthwatering match-up of quarterbacks between OSU’s J.T. Barrett and USC’s Sam Darnold. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $150-240. Call 888-792-2695.

Saturday 30 – The holiday season continues today with a family-oriented Kwanzaa celebration at (where else?) The Dock Bookshop. The kids can enjoy stories, food, African drumming, a dance contest, and more activities on this night dedicated to restoring the community to its former greatness. The festivities are 4-6pm at 6637 Meadowbrook Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-457-5700.

Sunday 31 – Somehow, you just figured that Greta Gerwig’s debut as a solo director and writer would be worthwhile. She conceived Lady Bird with Saoirse Ronan especially in mind for the title role, and the results can scarcely be argued with. If you missed its theatrical run, it’s still at AMC Grapevine Mills, and this Fri-Sun it plays at the Modern, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 01 – “Only a night from old to new! / Only a night, and so much wrought! / The Old Year’s heart all weary grew / But said: ‘The New Year rest has brought.’ ” — Helen Hunt Jackson. All of us at Fort Worth Weekly hope today brings you plenty of rest to begin 2018.

Tuesday 02 – There’s not much to do in these first few weekdays of the New Year, so maybe start your year off by feeding a bunch of animals. Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge is having a Bison Feeding Hayride that gets you up close to these schooners of the prairie and teaches you about their role in the ecosystem. The rides are Mon thru today at 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, FW. Admission is $10-16. Call 817-237-1111.