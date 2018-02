David McGee’s watercolor paintings mash up images from hip-hop culture with ones from classic Western art: His “Pimp” shows Jay-Z standing next to Henri Toulouse-Lautrec. His show had its big opening last week, and it’s up at UTA for the next six weeks.

The Telling & The Told, thru Mar 10.