As Globe Life Park in Arlington’s executive chef, Cris Vazquez supervises preparation of the food you eat when you go to a Rangers game. He must have culinary mastery of everything from dollar hot dogs to suite-level fine dining. With baseball in its offseason, he spent the past two Saturdays in Fort Worth at the Stock Show. In the Coors Light Roadhouse, he demonstrated cooking techniques for preparing products bearing the name of a former Rangers team president (and pitcher): Nolan Ryan Beef.

In this video interview, we find out what he was preparing and how, and discover a delicious-sounding mix of ingredients. You can watch the demonstration the interview references on the Nolan Ryan Beef Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NolanRyanBeef/videos/1193849494085258/. That page also contains videos of the three other demos he did at the Roadhouse. We find out about how to prepare beefy dinner entrees and he also dishes on Mr. Ryan – turns out he likes to eat beef. And also potatoes.