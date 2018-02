William Campbell’s new show is all about contrasting textures, with Arno Kortschot’s smooth abstract zinc sculptures being paired up with Peter Stephens’ paintings, with their sets of parallel lines over geometric designs. The opening reception is at 6pm Sat.

Arno Kortschot & Peter Stephens, Feb 10- Mar 17. William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Av, FW. 817-737-9566