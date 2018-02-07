Our world turned upside down and inside out this past Sunday during the Super Bowl. Strange day. Most peculiar.

We, of course, hate the Philadelphia Eagles with every ounce of our silver-and-blue hearts. We hate their puke-green uniforms and their small-brained, criminally insane fans. Watching a Dallas Cowboys division rival make it to the big game is like seeing O.J. Simpson giving your girlfriend a foot massage. It makes you feel icky and angry at once.

The only consolation we had was knowing that the Eagles’ success ensured they would get a low draft pick next year and be vulnerable to other teams nabbing their coaches and free agents. Ha ha!