Wednesday 14 – Globe Life Park might not strike you as particularly romantic, but it may prove to be an unexpectedly good place to ring in Valentine’s Day, as the Texas Rangers begin a series of wine tastings taught by a certified sommelier. The class starts at 7pm at 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Admission is $30. Wine purchase is an additional $10. Call 817-273-5100.

Thursday 15 – The same week that Dallas Symphony Orchestra premieres a shiny new trombone concerto, Symphony Arlington counters with its own, as Scott Stratton will play Launy Grøndahl’s splashy, accessible Trombone Concerto, written by the Danish composer in 1924, at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 16 – Stolen Shakespeare Guild is going in for shipwrecks this winter. The company’s productions of Twelfth Night (which opened last week) and The Tempest (this weekend) both revolve around characters being shipwrecked in strange countries where they have to feel their way around. The play runs Fri thru Mar 3 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $15-16. Call 866-811-4111.

Saturday 17 – A realignment in the way the races are counted in the standings means that the Monster Energy AMA Supercross event is now part of the circuit’s East region rather than the West. This will mean something to the riders but precious little to you as you watch 2017 champion Ryan Dungey defend his crown. The racing starts at 6:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $20-95. Call 800-745-3000.

Sunday 18 – Enough of a racing fan to go to the track when the race is on TV? Then head out to Texas Motor Speedway for the Daytona 500 watching party, where the kickoff to NASCAR’s season will be televised. The weekend is Sat thru today at 3545 Lone Star Cir, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-215-8500.

Monday 19 – Beethoven largely gave up on string trios after he started writing string quartets, and audiences have similarly ignored his pieces for only three. However, his Fifth String Trio (one of a set of three) is filled with writing that’s equal to what he did in the quartets. You can hear this dramatic work along with the music of Ysaÿe and Vivaldi at Spectrum Chamber Music Society at 7:30pm at First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Ln, FW. A $5-10 donation is suggested. Call 817-938-5492.

Tuesday 20 – Scarcely less important than the Modern show (see: sidebar) is the Amon Carter’s new exhibit, which also opens this week. A New American Sculpture, 1914-1945 takes the works of Gaston Lachaise, Robert Laurent, Elie Nadelman, and William Zorach and studies how they looked both to the ancient past and new technological sculpting approaches for inspiration. The show runs Sat thru May 13 at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1933.