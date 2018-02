A blast from the past comes to Milan Gallery this weekend as animator Ron Campbell brings stills from his time working on the Beatles’ TV cartoon show in the 1960s, as well as his work on other shows like The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, and The Smurfs. The show is only up through the weekend, so be sure not to miss it.

Fri-Sun. Milan Art Gallery, 505 Houston St, FW. 817-338-4278.