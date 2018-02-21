Wednesday 21 – The #MeToo movement hasn’t spared the world of theater, as Dallas Theater Center and Houston’s Alley Theatre have seen directors leave under that cloud. Circle Theatre, which canceled a scheduled production of an Israel Horovitz play after similar charges against the playwright surfaced, holds a sexual harassment discussion at 7pm at 230 W 4th St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-877-3040.

Thursday 22 – The recipient of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Original Score, Street Scene is now performed much more by opera companies than theater, with songs by Kurt Weill and Langston Hughes that include the haunting “Lonely House,” the dramatic aria “Somehow I Never Could Believe,” and the ringing “Ice Cream Sextet.” UNT’s production runs today thru Sun at Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 I-35E, Denton. Tickets are $15-35. Call 940-369-7802.

Friday 23 – With the Modern’s Russian music festival (see: sidebar) taking the place of its usual weekend films, now’s a good chance to take a trip up north to UNT’s Festival de Cine Latino Americano, which includes the anthology film La Habitación, about a series of stories taking place over centuries in the same room, and Sebastián del Amo’s Cantinflas, the biography of the legendary comedian. The festival runs Fri-Sun in various locations in Denton. Tickets are $5-20. Call 469-358-1251.

Saturday 24 – Arlington Museum of Art is holding its annual Eat Your Art Out fundraiser, in which local bakers and patisseries try to design the best-looking pieces of sculpture made out of desserts. Perhaps someone can do something with a croquembouche other than the usual pyramid-like stack. The event is at 7pm at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Tickets are $100. Call 817-275-4600.

Sunday 25 – The National Premier Soccer League’s season starts in early May, so the Fort Worth Vaqueros are looking to get in players now for training camp. The team is holding tryouts this morning at Arlington Heights High School. Even if you don’t make the team, your entry fee will still score you a free t-shirt and game tickets. The tryouts are at 10am at 4501 W Fwy, FW. Entry fee is $50. Call 817-200-7355.

Monday 26 – If you need to be caught up for your Oscar betting pool, the Harkins Best Picture Film Fest goes on today, allowing you to buy a pass to see up to five of the nominees for Best Picture, which will be playing on a rotating basis, Sat thru Mar 4 at Harkins Southlake, 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. The pass is $25. Call 817-310-0145.

Tuesday 27 – Cycle & Saved are the titles of two abstract short films by New York-based artist Jan Staller that open at an exhibition at the Amon Carter Museum this week. While Cycle shows us what happens to waste paper when it’s taken for recycling, Saved is a compendium of tools and gadgets that the artist has saved. Together, the two meditate on what we deem worth keeping in our lives. The exhibit runs Sat thru Aug 19 at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1933.