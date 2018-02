A bevy of new shows open at FWCAC this weekend, including Brandon Pederson’s wood sculptures and a show by Fort Worth Art Collective, but we’re keenest to see Patrick McGrath Muñiz’ paintings influenced by climate change and his Puerto Rican background. The opening receptions are not until Gallery Night, but you can see the works now.

Oblivious, Mar 2-29. Fort Worth Contemporary Art Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.