Wednesday 28 – Perhaps the re-release of Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal is a transparent ploy to market Netflix’s upcoming streaming TV sequel, but it’s worth revisiting this groundbreaking animatronic film whose dark fantasy-adventure story turned off audiences of the time who still associated Henson with the Muppets. The movie screens today and Sat and Tue at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $5.50-12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 01 – Just over 50 years ago, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to ever run the Boston Marathon, despite a race official’s attempt to physically restrain her from competing. Now she’ll be the keynote speaker for the Go Red for Women fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The luncheon is at 11am at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, 1300 Houston St, FW. Registration is $150. Call 800-242-8721.

Friday 02 – Check out the numbers on Texas Ballet Theater’s productions this weekend: The world premiere of Carl Coomer’s Henry VIII tells the story of the English king and his six wives, while Seven Sonatas sets dance to piano pieces by Domenico Scarlatti, so you can fairly say that the show will be at sixes and sevens. The performances run today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $20-115. 817-212-4280.

Saturday 03 – Well, it only makes sense that Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas might team up for some joint programs to engage the public. The launch party for that initiative is called GROWing in the Garden Day, and it includes all manner of family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt and storytelling. The event is 1-4pm at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 871-871-7686.

Sunday 04 – Onstage in Bedford puts on Putting It Together, the musical revue of Stephen Sondheim songs that’s practically bulletproof. With minimal staging involved and numbers demonstrating the tremendous breadth of Sondheim’s musical artistry, pretty much all a troupe has to do is engage the best singing actors it can get. The show runs Fri thru Mar 25 at Trinity Arts Theatre, 2819 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-354-6444.

Monday 05 – When was the last time Artisan Center Theater put on a show that wasn’t suitable for families? John Kane’s stage adaptation of The Wizard of Oz has not been relegated to the children’s stage but is playing on the main stage. The show plays thru Mar 17 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 06 – Frank Wildhorn’s stage musicals have largely taken to opening in South Korea rather than Broadway. He never matched the heights of his 1990 debut Jekyll & Hyde, or perhaps the audience’s tastes went away from his distaff Andrew Lloyd Webber musical stylings. You can see his adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Sat thru Mar 11 at Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $25-35. Call 817-332-2272.