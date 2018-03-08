A packed room of business leaders, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce members, and several elected officials (including Mayor Betsy Price, District Attorney Sharen Wilson, and city councilmember Dennis Shingleton) witnessed an unexpected, peaceful protest this morning inside Fort Worth City Club.

As Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was speaking about raids that have followed the passing and subsequent enforcement of SB4, the controversial state law that allows peace officers to question the immigration status of people they lawfully detain, he was interrupted by protesters from the grassroots group United Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and Waybourn were guest speakers at the seated lunch, which was hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Fitzgerald, Waybourn, and Tristeza Ordex-Ramirez (a field representative for U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey) took the stage for the moderated panel discussion. Fort Worth is the largest city in Texas that has not joined an ongoing lawsuit that questions the constitutionality of SB4.