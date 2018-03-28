Wednesday 28 – When people think about Caribbean music, odds are they think of Jamaican reggae or the heady mix that goes into Cuban music. They probably don’t think of Haiti, but Imbroglio Sextet aims to change that by playing Haitian music this evening, as well as selections by Astor Piazzolla and Rufus Wainwright, at 7pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 29 – Girls, Inc. of Tarrant County will hold a Girls Expression Night for Women’s History Month, as girls will take the stage for performances in spoken word, dance, and song. The entertainment starts at 4pm at Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W 3rd St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-871-7701.

Friday 30 – You’d think it would be hard to create an undersea world on a theatrical stage, but that’s exactly what Artisan Center Theater aims to do with The Little Mermaid, Doug Wright’s stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical film. The show runs Fri thru May 12 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.

Saturday 31 – Some of the Texas Rangers’ offseason moves have been puzzling, but maybe Tim Lincecum will be a reasonable facsimile of his 2011 self and Rougned Odor will get over last year’s slump and Jurickson Profar will finally start delivering on his potential. The team will be tested to start the new season when the World Series champion Houston Astros arrive in town. The series runs Thu-Sun at Globe Life Park, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Tickets are $20-225. Call 817-273-5100.

Sunday 01 – “The oldest woman I ever had sex with was 62. But then, as a lesbian, I count my gynecologist.” Thus speaks Arielle Norman, the 31-year-old butch comic based in Austin who grew up in a Mormon family in Houston, where she says her parents should have tried to MDMA the gay away instead of prayer. She’ll be headlining a night of comedy at 8pm at MASS, 1002 S Main St, FW. Admission is free.

Monday 02 – If you’re a fan of The Room and The Disaster Artist, chances are you’re already lined up for Best F(r)iends, a surreal epic that reunites Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero. Movie theaters will screen Vol. 1 this week and Vol. 2 next week, because apparently it’s really long. Wiseau promises that if you watch this, “Your mind will find paradise.” The first part screens at 8pm Fri & tonight at various theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 03 – Iranian native Kamrooz Aram seeks to challenge the art-history narrative that modernism developed on its own, without reference to the sparse and abstract styles of Eastern art. The Modern’s new Focus exhibition sees the artist tying these two forms of expression together through his paintings and sculptural installations. The show runs Sun thru Jun 17 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is $4-10. Call 817-738-9215.