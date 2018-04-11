Wednesday 11 – Social Running Fort Worth is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and the group figures it has run 20,000 miles by now over that time period. To celebrate, the group is holding Running 20,000 Miles, a party that’s open to the public and includes giveaways and local vendors at 7pm at Clearfork Foodpark, 1541 Merrimac Cir, FW. Admission is free. Call 682-233-0884.

Thursday 12 – If our insane weather patterns will permit, TCC’s dance faculty will move to the canvas of Sundance Square for Merge: A District Faculty and Guest Dance Concert, where faculty members will perform along with distinguished guest performers like Ballet Folklórico Azteca and Zion Dance Project. The event is at 5:30pm at 4th & Main sts, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-515-7174.

Friday 13 – This month’s version of Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s Science on Tap spotlights the museum’s guitar exhibit with live music (by Danni & Kris and Colleen Clark Collective), karaoke, unusual instruments, and demonstrations on how the human body and brain processes sound. The event is at 6pm at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-255-9300.

Saturday 14 Standup comic Jacqueline Novak is the author of How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression by Someone Who Knows. This weekend, she takes her act to Amphibian Stage Productions to perform her one-woman show How Embarrassing for Her, talking about the things she’s not comfortable doing in public, such as eating and expressing self-esteem. The show runs Fri thru Apr 21 at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-923-3012.

Sunday 15 – Fort Worth Chorale winds up its season with two concerts dedicated to those who have suffered and died for freedom. The works on offer include Jake Runestad’s We Can Mend the Sky, based on a poem by a 14-year-old Somali refugee, and Randall Thompson’s The Testament of Freedom, a setting of words by Thomas Jefferson. The concerts are at 7:30pm Fri at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 185 S White’s Chapel Blvd, Southlake and 3:30pm today at University Christian Church, 2720 S University Dr, FW. Tickets are $18-20. Call 817-485-2500.

Monday 16 – One of the area’s main charity golf tournaments is the Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Classic, a fundraiser for Texans Can Academy, and if you are free to play golf and pay the entry fee the day before Tax Day, we can only envy you. The tournament’s shotgun start is at noon at Mira Vista Country Club, 6600 Mira Vista Blvd, FW. Registration is $300. Call 817-570-5016.

Sunday 17 – Noted animal-lover Kristen Bell is the narrator for Pandas, the IMAX documentary that’s currently playing at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The film documents the efforts of Chinese conservationists to keep up the animal population. The film runs indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.