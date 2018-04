Three exhibitions remain on display at Fort Works Art, including Jesse Sierra Hernandez and Fabiola Valenzuela’s exhibit on cultural identity and Adam Palmer’s colorful abstracts. Still, we’re most struck by Kate Stipp and Megan Van Groll’s works about female objectification.

My Eyes Are Up Here, thru May 5. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804.