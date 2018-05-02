This week, all the best events are happening outdoors. We begin with that old standby Mayfest, which includes local acts like Poo Live Crew, Trey & The Tritones, and Brad Thompson & The Undulating Band. Admission is free as always, but you’ll have to pay for just about everything except the music. For the price of a couple of funnel cakes, you can get into Fort Worth Weekly’s very own El Fuerte Taco Fest, with such establishments as Bird Café, Texas Bleu Steakhouse, and Vintage Grill & Car Museum putting up their food against tacos by more established taquerias.

There’s time before the Taco Fest starts to take in the Strider Cup in Sundance Square, with toddlers and children under 6 testing their bike skills in a safe environment. And if you live east of us and would rather not make the trip to Fort Worth, the East Main St. Arts Festival in Arlington may be closer to you. The festival features tacos, craft beer, and live music for anyone who shows up. You’ll have all these events where you can take in the fine spring weather, so make your choice.