Wednesday 16 – With not much of anything going on today, you can catch up on the new Imax films at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Pandas is a study of a successful conservation effort for an animal that is notably difficult to keep alive, while Coral Reef Adventure looks at the teeming oceanic life around such underwater formations, including the now-endangered Great Barrier Reef. The films run indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.

Thursday 17 – Do not confuse Stage West’s new play Hir with Spike Jonze’s Her. For one thing, the title is intended to be a gender-neutral pronoun that’s pronounced like “here.” For another, Taylor Mac’s comedy is about a soldier who returns home and finds his family’s gender norms (and much else about them) wholly upended. The play runs today thru Jun 17 at 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $31-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Friday 18 – The Cliburn cocktail event (see: sidebar) isn’t the only place you can imbibe this weekend, because the Main Street Fest in Grapevine will feature lighter craft brews to get you through the upcoming months of hot weather. If you don’t drink, there’s still plenty to take in here with the arts and crafts, games, and music. The festival runs today thru Sun in historic downtown Grapevine. Tickets are $15-18. Call 817-410-3185.

Saturday 19 – Ever dream of what it might be like driving on a real NASCAR race track? You can realize that dream this evening at Texas Motor Speedway during their Laps for Charity program, which lets you drive your own vehicle on the oval in exchange for a donation to their children’s charities. Just don’t expect the speedway to reimburse you if the transmission on your Chevy Cobalt falls out while you’re trying to do 200. The program is 5-10pm at 3545 Lone Star Cir, FW. Registration is $40-50. Call 817-215-8500.

Sunday 20 – This year marks the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth, and Fort Worth Youth Orchestra celebrates the great composer, conductor, pianist, and educator by playing two of his most popular orchestral pieces, the Candide Overture and Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. The concert, which concludes their season, is at 7pm at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $35-40. Call 817-212-4280.

Monday 21 – You may have heard the expression “when pigs fly,” but Hayao Miyazaki’s Porco Rosso brings that expression to life on the screen, with its story of a wartime flying ace who has been transformed into a pig but doesn’t let that stop him from taking on a band of sky pirates. The original Japanese-language version of the film screens tonight at 7pm at various theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 22 – Why do the Oscars only ever vote for period films when they’re handing out the awards for costumes? That’s a question to ponder when you’re going to Cut! Costume and the Cinema. The new exhibit at Arlington Museum of Art features outfits from 27 films, some of them Oscar-winning, Sat thru Aug 22 at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Admission is $5-8. Call 817-275-4600.