Whether he’s photographing cityscapes, cars, or musicians, Gerard Bendiks looks to change the framing of his photos to create striking compositions that verge on abstraction. He’s the subject of Grackle Art Gallery’s one-night exhibit, which you can catch on Saturday evening.

Scenes Seen, 7-11pm Sat. Grackle Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-615-0681.