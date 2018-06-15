What takes a baseball team from perennially on the cusp of success to finally winning on a regular basis?

Danny Wheat has seen it happen more than once. As the Texas Rangers head athletic trainer in the 1990s, he helped keep the players on the field who won the franchise’s first three division titles. Since he joined the TCU baseball program as its athletic trainer in the fall of 2004, he has seen that program experience unprecedented win totals. In this video interview, he discusses the similar ascendancies of the two programs and provides an update on what he does during the university’s summer break.