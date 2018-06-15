SHARE

What takes a baseball team from perennially on the cusp of success to finally winning on a regular basis?

Danny Wheat has seen it happen more than once. As the Texas Rangers head athletic trainer in the 1990s, he helped keep the players on the field who won the franchise’s first three division titles. Since he joined the TCU baseball program as its athletic trainer in the fall of 2004, he has seen that program experience unprecedented win totals. In this video interview, he discusses the similar ascendancies of the two programs and provides an update on what he does during the university’s summer break.

 

Danny Wheat interviewed by Rush Olson; photo by Dave French
Rush Olson
http://rusholson.com/
Rush Olson has spent two decades directing creative efforts for sports teams and broadcasters. When not writing his Sports Rush blog for the Weekly, he creates television programs, ad campaigns, content marketing, and related creative projects for sports entities and more through Rush Olson Creative & Sports and FourNine Productions.

