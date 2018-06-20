Green River Ordinance frontman Josh Jenkins has released his first single as a solo artist. “Perfect Mess” is from his debut EP, Every Day All Over Again, which will be released in the Fall. He’s been nice enough to give Fort Worth Weekly readers a sneak peak at the new tune.

According to a press release, the production on the single and debut EP was done by Eric Massee who also produced Miranda Lambert’s “The Weight of These Wings,” Rayland Baxter, Andrew Combs, Robert Ellis, The Weeks, Escondido, and Andrew Duhon.

“Through the 17 years of being in GRO and seven years of being a professional writer, I’ve written many songs that just didn’t fit another artist or the vibe of Green River Ordinance,” he said. ” ‘Perfect Mess’ is the beginning of a conversation that allows me to shed light on a collection of songs I’ve always wanted to share.”

A link to the song is below: