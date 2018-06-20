From 5 t0 10pm on Sunday, we hope to see your smiling faces and bobbing heads at the 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Festival (#MAF18). This is the 17th iteration of our festival, and this year we’ve gone back to our roots: one day, one neighborhood, eight venues, 40 bands, no cover. All of the action will take place in the Near Southside, and there will be complimentary Texas Silver Star Whiskey shuttles zooming around the area to ferry you from club to club.

Since you’re not paying anything to see the bands and being chauffeured around for free, we would appreciate it if you’d drop $5 to purchase a digital download of our annual compilation, Frequencies Vol. 9, featuring some of the best up-and-coming bands the 817 has to offer. Sales from the album will benefit the United Way of Tarrant County. Thanks to everyone who supports local music all year round. Here is the lineup:

The Chat Room Pub

9pm Andy Pickett

8pm Cameron Smith • Sur Duda

7pm Heater

6pm FOGG

5pm Convoy and the Cattlemen

Shaw’s Patio & Grill

9pm Holy Moly

8pm Danni and Kris

7pm Summer Dean Band

6pm Claire Hinkle Music

5pm the matthew show

The Boiled Owl Tavern

9pm Mean Motor Scooter

8pm Huffer

7pm Washed Up Rookie

6pm Earthchild Imperius

5pm All Clean

Fairmount Music Hall

9pm Abraham Alexander

8pm Joe Savage

7pm Tame Tame And Quiet

6pm O. Deletron

5pm Meach Pango

Off The Record West

9pm Vodeo

8pm Matt Tedder

7pm Big Cliff

6pm Wrex

5pm Juma Spears

Main at South Side

9pm Vandoliers

8pm Pinkish Black

7pm The Me-Thinks

6pm The Daybreak Hits

5pm Kevin Aldridge

Twilite Lounge Fort Worth

9pm Peter More

8pm The Cush

7pm Cut Throat Finches

6pm Clint Niosi

5pm Mañana Cowboy

Shipping & Receiving Bar

9pm Royal Sons

8pm Henry the Archer

7pm Panic Volcanic

6pm Dead Vinyl

5pm Picnic Lightning