From 5 t0 10pm on Sunday, we hope to see your smiling faces and bobbing heads at the 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Festival (#MAF18). This is the 17th iteration of our festival, and this year we’ve gone back to our roots: one day, one neighborhood, eight venues, 40 bands, no cover. All of the action will take place in the Near Southside, and there will be complimentary Texas Silver Star Whiskey shuttles zooming around the area to ferry you from club to club.
Since you’re not paying anything to see the bands and being chauffeured around for free, we would appreciate it if you’d drop $5 to purchase a digital download of our annual compilation, Frequencies Vol. 9, featuring some of the best up-and-coming bands the 817 has to offer. Sales from the album will benefit the United Way of Tarrant County. Thanks to everyone who supports local music all year round. Here is the lineup:
The Chat Room Pub
9pm Andy Pickett
8pm Cameron Smith • Sur Duda
7pm Heater
6pm FOGG
5pm Convoy and the Cattlemen
Shaw’s Patio & Grill
9pm Holy Moly
8pm Danni and Kris
7pm Summer Dean Band
6pm Claire Hinkle Music
5pm the matthew show
The Boiled Owl Tavern
9pm Mean Motor Scooter
8pm Huffer
7pm Washed Up Rookie
6pm Earthchild Imperius
5pm All Clean
Fairmount Music Hall
9pm Abraham Alexander
8pm Joe Savage
7pm Tame Tame And Quiet
6pm O. Deletron
5pm Meach Pango
Off The Record West
9pm Vodeo
8pm Matt Tedder
7pm Big Cliff
6pm Wrex
5pm Juma Spears
Main at South Side
9pm Vandoliers
8pm Pinkish Black
7pm The Me-Thinks
6pm The Daybreak Hits
5pm Kevin Aldridge
Twilite Lounge Fort Worth
9pm Peter More
8pm The Cush
7pm Cut Throat Finches
6pm Clint Niosi
5pm Mañana Cowboy
Shipping & Receiving Bar
9pm Royal Sons
8pm Henry the Archer
7pm Panic Volcanic
6pm Dead Vinyl
5pm Picnic Lightning