The sport of basketball offers endless permutations. In this video interview I talked about three of them with T.J. Cline. We discussed:

Youth basketball – Cline, a product of Plano West Senior High School, helps his mother run a basketball camp in Frisco each summer. This year’s version will take place in two sessions, July 16-19 and August 7-10.

3-on-3 hoops – Cline and I had both gone to Houston to watch his mother coach in the Big3. Nancy Lieberman coached the team named Power to a win in its season opener. The league, fronted by the rapper Ice Cube, consists of eight teams of former NBA players. They play halfcourt hoops with three players from each side on the court at a time. The tour visits NBA arena throughout the summer.

Professional 5-on-5 outside the NBA – Cline played his first season as a pro with teams in Turkey and Israel. That experience plus his resume as a former Atlantic 10 Player of the Year earned him an opportunity to impress an NBA team in July’s summer league.

For details on the Nancy Lieberman/ T.J. Cline Basketball Camps, visit nancyliebermancharities.org.