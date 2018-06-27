Wednesday 27 – The title of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is taken from a Sherlock Holmes story. Simon Stephens’ stage adaptation of Mark Haddon’s novel about a 15-year-old autistic boy who aims to solve an animal killing of which he’s been accused is broadcast this week at the Modern at 2pm & 7pm today and 1pm Sat at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-738-9215.

Thursday 28 – Sundance Square’s summer film series spotlights movies that celebrate a milestone anniversary this year. Tonight, Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail, which was released 20 years ago this fall, will screen, and you can check to see that, yes, Dave Chappelle is actually in this remake of Ernst Lubitsch’s (superior) The Shop Around the Corner for the AOL age. The movie screens at 7:30pm at 4th & Main sts, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-255-5700.

Friday 29 – It’s a bit late to be doing a patch on Angels in America, but Hip Pocket Theatre is going to try it with A Fragile Dance of Elders into the Great Beyond, a world premiere by Johnny Simons about angels tending to the seniors in a nursing home, with music by Claude Debussy. The show runs tonight thru Jul 22 at 1950 Silver Creek Dr, FW. Tickets are $5-20. Call 817-246-9775.

Saturday 30 – Fort Worth Vaqueros’ regular season comes to a close tonight, but you can join the festivities early at the ribbon cutting ceremony and community play day that the team holds this morning. They’ll dedicate the stadium that they’ll be using next year and host 7-on-7 games and other activities for families at 9am at Sycamore Park, 2400 E Vickery Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-200-7355.

Sunday 01 – It’s too hot to have an arts festival outdoors right now, so Stage West holds their M.A.D.E. (Music, Arts, Drinks, Eats) Festival inside their theater for the fifth year running. The event includes beer and cider from local breweries as well as food from the likes of Gus’s Fried Chicken, Panther City BBQ, and others. The festival is noon-5pm at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Pay what you can. Call 817-784-9378.

Monday 02 – More or less the only thing going on tonight is the last few performances of Concerts in the Garden, as the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Alejandro Gómez Guillén perform patriotic favorites synced to a fireworks show. Singer Cecilia Duarte will also be on hand to provide vocal support for the ensemble. The concerts run today thru Jul 4 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Tickets are $19-55. Call 817-665-6000.

Tuesday 03 – The Dallas Wings are firmly in the middle of the pack so far this WNBA season, but to elevate themselves, they’ll have to beat the teams below them. That includes the struggling Chicago Sky, who are led by facilitator Courtney Vandersloot and glass-cleaning forward Cheyenne Parker. Tip-off is at 7pm at UTA College Park Center, 600 S Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $20-45. Call 817-272-9595.