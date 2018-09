Reality TV star Henry “Nacho” Laun — aka Nacho Extreme — is actor Mark Wahlberg’s longtime friend, bodyguard, and driver, sometimes appearing in Wahlberg movies and TV show Wahlburgers. Nacho has his own show now. He tells Toast & Jam about Nacho Extreme Texas, a food-n-fun travelogue produced and directed by local filmmaker Josh Mills. Nacho and Fort Worth Weekly‘s Jeff Prince sing a Kiss song in the Stockyards.