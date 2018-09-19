Wednesday 19 – Lauren King of the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition moderates a panel discussion at AIA Fort Worth’s semi-regular design talk. Numerous experts in architecture, urban planning, and homelessness will discuss designing housing for low-income people and the challenges in doing so. The talk is at 6:30pm at Taste Project, 1200 S Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-334-0155.

Thursday 20 – Details are sketchy at the moment regarding Cliburn at the Kimbell’s season-opening concert by Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens, but we do know that the tenor and the bass-baritone will devote the first half of the program to opera excerpts by the likes of Mozart and Verdi, while the second half will be given over to spirituals and popular songs. The concert runs today thru Fri at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $25-85. Call 817-332-8451.

Friday 21 – Israel Marquez’ documentary Paz, Amor, y Musica is one of the spotlighted films in the Frame4Frame film festival that goes on this weekend. The film profiles musician Alex Ruiz and includes numerous appearances by people he has worked with, including Willie Nelson and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. The festival runs Thu-Sun at Studio Movie Grill, 452 Lincoln Sq, Arlington. Tickets are $60-100. Call 817-823-4554.

Saturday 22 – What last year’s documentary Kedi did for cats, Pick of the Litter seems destined to do for dogs. Don Hardy Jr. and Dana Nachman’s film follows a litter of five puppies from birth as they’re trained to become guide dogs for blind people, and it’s all but designed to make you go, “Awwww.” The film runs Fri-Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Sunday 23 – James Dean dominates Rebel Without a Cause, but the 1955 teen classic is just as much worth seeing for the direction of Nicholas Ray, the underappreciated expressionistic filmmaker who excelled in both gritty crime thrillers (In a Lonely Place) and operatic Westerns (Johnny Guitar). The film screens at 2pm and 7pm in various movie theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $5.50-8. Call 818-761-6100.

Monday 24 – The American paint horse started out as a designation for the horse’s spotted color but since has become a recognized breed with distinct characteristics beyond its color. You can see the tobianos and overos compete and show off their skills at the American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show that goes on thru Sep 30 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-834-2742.

Tuesday 25 – Not to be confused with a British artist by the same name, Jonathan Marshall is an Austin-based artist who makes striking compositions that include skewed maps of the world, text-heavy fake documents and diagrams, and sparsely geometric installations. He drops by the Modern to participate in their fall Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series at 7pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.