Stormie Parker specializes in making works of art that depict endangered species of animals, reflecting her view that rhinos, elephants, and pandas won’t be around for us to view much longer. Her show at FWCAC will definitely not be around much longer. It’s scheduled to close this week.

Going, Going, Gone, thru Mon. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.