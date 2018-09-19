Obie Obermark, a KNON radio disc jockey and founder of Obie Cue’s Texas Spice, hangs out with Toast & Jam this week at Trader’s Village in Grand Prairie. Obie talks about his years of introducing North Texans to new music on his Texas Renegade Radio show, and tells us about selling barbecue rubs and spice blends at Trader’s Village for three decades. He and Associate Editor Jeff Prince sing a song written by a former Fort Worth resident (Townes Van Zandt) and turned into a hit song by another former Fort Worth resident (Willie Nelson).