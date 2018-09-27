You might know Rachel Lindsay from her appearance on the Bachelorette television program. But she’s starting to become known for more than that as she’s begun doing on-air work for ESPN. It turns out she’s not there just for name recognition either – the woman is into American football. That was obvious watching her emcee an event put on by the local industry group Dallas Influencers in Sports & Entertainment. She quizzed a panel of conference commissioners, sponsors, and postseason college football executives about the issues facing the sport at the university level. In this video interview, we find out about her approach to such an event and what she took from it.