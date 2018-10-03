Cary Moon, the city councilman in District 4, oversees the eastern and northeastern parts of the city. He discusses the new police headquarters that was recently built on North Riverside Drive and the new roundabouts going up in that part of the city. He and Associate Editor Jeff Prince sing a song about getting ’round, ’round, ’round, ’round, ’round, they get around. They toast Fort Worth’s finest — the men and women in blue out there keeping the streets safe.