1) Gonna go for the short listings this week: Dead Vinyl frontman Hayden Miller is doing a solo show at Off The Record (715 Magnolia) on Wednesday night. Wonder what non-Dead Vinyl material he’ll pull out from under that hat of his!

2) Royal Sons’ The Debut Album Event is at the W.E. Scott Theater (3505 W Lancaster) on Friday night. Along with fire eaters, aerialists, magic, and probably someone with a steampunk top hat and steampunk goggles, the carnival-esque show includes performances by Atlantis Aquarius, Dead Vinyl, and Cody Lynn Boyd. Tickets are $20 at the door or online. I think the show is all-ages, but I couldn’t find anything specific. Doors are at 8, and the music starts at 8:30 with CLB. Here’s Royal Son’s Official Video for “Let It Burn”:

3) If you’re looking to chill while a DJ plays music, go to the Twilite Lounge (212 Lipscomb) to hear DJ Soft Cherry play Deep House and hip hop. No cover, 21+

4) If you’re looking to chill in Dallas while a DJ plays music, go to the Single Wide (2110 Greenville, Dallas) for Vinyl Fantasy, where DJs emptycylinder and Clumsy & Shy burn through a wide range of genres, all of which are on wax – psych, garage, jazz, funk, prog. No cover, 21+

5) Three years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I’d say this, but I feel like it’s been a while since Fort Worth has had a dedicated cover band event! But fear not, cover band fans, for on Saturday night at MASS, three cover bands take the stage at the venue’s first MASS-querade ball, where attendees are encouraged to dress in either Halloween costumes or formal attire, as they are treated to the sounds of Tenacious D (courtesy NR/CD), ’90s female-centric alt-rock (by Babes in Boyland), and ’90s pop punk – songs by the Vandals, NOFX, Rancid, etc., aka my favorite era of punk – from West Side Drunk Punks. Show is 18+, though if you’re younger than that, you can come with a parent, who, incidentally, was probably your age when all that music was new. Doors are at 8, show starts at 9, and cover is $10. I dunno if WSDP plays any Pennywise songs, but here’s “Same Old Story” from the band’s 1995 album, About Time: