We didn’t have an issue last week, so we missed the opening of Marshall Harris’ I Wanna Be a Cowboy show at FWCAC. However, you still have plenty of time to drop in on his exhibition of psychedelically colored prints and graphite on mylar drawings. This show figures to draw huge crowds when the Stock Show rolls into town.

I Wanna Be a Cowboy, thru Feb 20. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.