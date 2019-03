These one-off art shows at Grackle Art Gallery sure keep this section of the paper busy. This Saturday comes the group show Like Chasing Shadows, featuring the abstract canvases of Linda Little and live music by Matthew Broyles, Ivan Dillard, and Itchy Rich. The show runs thru 11pm.

Like Chasing Shadows, 7pm Sat. Grackle Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-738-5259.