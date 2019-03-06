Wednesday 06 – How about a cheap three-course dinner that celebrates a neighborhood north of Downtown Fort Worth? That’s on offer at the first-ever Rock Island Neighborhood Crawl. Serving up appetizers and cocktails at Artspace 111, beer and tacos at Cowtown Brewery, and donuts and spiked coffee at Fort Worth Black House, all for the price of a decent restaurant meal, the crawl begins at 5pm at 111 Hampton St, FW. Tickets are $30. Call 817-692-3228.

Thursday 07 – Remember the days of piano duos? The likes of Ferrante and Teicher, Katia and Marielle Labeque, and Robert and Gaby Casadesus used to be all over the classical piano landscape. Twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton make their North Texas debut tonight, playing music for two pianists by Mozart, Schubert, Copland, and Conlon Nancarrow at 7:30pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $25-65. Call 817-332-8451.

Friday 08 – Why should the outlying cities miss out on the pleasures of a film festival? The inaugural Mansfield International Film Festival takes place this weekend in the city’s downtown area, bringing documentaries such as Malcolm Clarke’s Better Angels (about America’s foreign policy) and Chris McDaniel’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (about film music) as well as the Chinese Christian movie Where Is My Home? The fest runs from Thu to Sun at Farr Best Theater, 109 N Main St, Mansfield. Tickets are $5-195.

Saturday 09 – Rich Little recently turned 80 and is still going strong. He appeared in the release late last year of Orson Welles’ posthumously completed drama The Other Side of the Wind, and now he’s here in Arlington to deliver the celebrity impressions that made him famous at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $29-129. Call 817-226-4400.

Sunday 10 – Hip Pocket Theatre’s season auditions are next week, but the troupe will give things a real start this weekend during their season announcement at Rebecca Low Sculptural Metal Gallery & Studio. The festivities will include food, drinks, a silent auction, and live music by Darrin Kobetich, so you’ll get a lot of bang for your $20 entry fee. The fun’s from 3 to 6pm at 7608 Camp Bowie W Blvd, FW. Call 817-246-9775.

Monday 11 – With most of the kids off this week for spring break, the Palace Arts Theatre in Grapevine is running children’s movies every day. They start off with the 1979 version of The Muppet Movie, the troupe’s first foray onto the big screen, with cameo appearances by the likes of Bob Hope, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Mel Brooks, and Orson Welles at 11am & 2pm at 300 S Main St, Grapevine. Tickets are $6. Call 817-410-3185.

Tuesday 12 – Circle Theatre has been mourning for the loss of Bill Newberry, who co-founded the troupe with his wife Rose Pearson and oversaw it from its humble beginnings in Bluebonnet Circle to its current location in the middle of Downtown Fort Worth. You can pay your respects to him and his distinguished theater troupe at his memorial service from 5 to 8pm at 230 W 4th St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-877-3040.