Many years from now, some writer may be tasked with recounting our current art scene. He or she would do well to include a chapter (or at least several witty paragraphs) on Shasta Haubrich.

Haubrich is best known as the communications director for Art Tooth, the artist-driven nonprofit, of which I am a member. She is also social media coordinator for the communications agency HOLLAND Collective, social media manager for Cafe Modern, and the go-to cocktail crafter for Pam Moncrief’s Pop Up Bar.

As we chatted at Cafe Modern, she gave me her backstory. She moved to Fort Worth in 2009 after various stints in Cleburne, Dallas, Portland, and Japan. Her parents encouraged her artistic ambitions from an early age. Haubrich studied AP art and theater in high school. She later earned an associate degree in art.

In 2010, she was hired the tend bar at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The choice of venue wasn’t an accident. Haubrich used the job to absorb every bit of knowledge about the professional arts world that she could. She attended lectures, underwent docent training, and chatted up Modern staff about their jobs.

Haubrich made her local artist debut via Exhibitionists, the 2015 show that featured works by employees of Fort Worth’s art museums. That show (which was organized by Dee Lara, Aimee Cardoso, and Shane Green) featured a work by Haubrich that defies categorization.

“Pop culture analysis,” she said. It’s a “physical representation” of pop culture.

Pie graphs and concentric circles in the work rank episodes of Saturday Night Live based on how funny they are. It was a rather large conceptual leap from her past medium — acrylic portraiture.

“My latest work required me to watch every episode of The Golden Girls,” she added. “I was an only child. I watched a lot of TV as a kid. Like, a lot. It’s always been something I’ve looked at on another level. You can notice the trends in how they write certain episodes. What they repeat is interested.”

Fun fact: The phrase “what are you doing up” is said 45 times across seven seasons, according to Haubrich’s Golden Girls research.

Last week’s art show at Shipping and Receiving (Fuck Your Art Degree) marks another handing off of the baton, Haubrich said. Art Tooth was handed the pop-up legacy from Bobby on Drums and Fort Works Art. Now, House of Iconoclasts (founded by Natalie Price) is creating space for new talent through edgy events.

All the local collectives have a “DIY attitude and have been able to build upon that,” Haubrich said. “We’re all trying to show a diverse array of artists but in different ways. Art Tooth, we’ll always have our connections to the Modern.”

Haubrich is in the thick of planning Spring Gallery Night’s pArty bus, the biannual collaboration between Blackhouse and Art Tooth. Later this month, 100 party goers will enjoy curated stops at the Community Art Center, Race Street, Fort Works Art, Fort Worth Contemporary Arts, and SiNaCa Studios.

“I try to rotate between places everyone would go to and places they normally wouldn’t,” Haubrich said.

Art Tooth’s Haubrich, Aimee Cardoso, and Ariel Davis have spent a lot of time thinking about what the artist community really needs. Haubrich summed up Art Tooth’s goals for 2019 and beyond.

“We spent three years putting shows together and getting a feel for what artists need,” Haubrich said. “They need people to pay attention to them and [for potential patrons] to step outside of their circles. We’re trying to build connections between patrons and artists.”

Don’t forget to follow On Tap in Fort Worth’s Facebook page.

On Tap this Week:

4th Annual Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off at The Tin Panther. March 9

From the Weekly: Fort Worth’s Best chefs and restaurants come together in a friendly competition for a great cause. Join us in our 4th year showcasing top chefs as they battle for the best Texas culinary staple, Chili. Music provided by Casey Thompson. Visit the event page.

Spring Gallery Night Party Bus!

Art Tooth and Blackhouse’s Gallery Night Party Bus is back for this year’s Spring Gallery Night in collaboration with Kimbell Art Museum and Magdalena’s! Buy your ticket now for a tour of Fort Worth Art Dealers Association’s Gallery Night beginning at Fwblackhouse. Our six-stop tour will begin at The Kimbell Art Museum then take off to five more Gallery Night stops including The Girl Can’t Help It at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, Fort Worth Contemporary Arts, and SiNaCa Studios. Your ticket also includes access to The AFTER PARTY at FWblackhouse. Everything kicks off at 4pm at the FWBlackhouse. 21+ Only. Visit the event page.