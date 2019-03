Outsider comic David Liebe Hart (Adult Swim’s Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) describes being abducted by aliens, gardening with Vivian Vance, meeting Jim Henson in Sunday school, being approached by an alien whose big toes were in the middle (the alien resembled Betty Page), busking near the La Brea tar pits, and 40 minutes of other stuff we edited out for time. The song expresses David’s undying love for Reba McEntire.