Wednesday 01 – All this week, Van Cliburn Competition semifinalist Leonardo Pierdomenico plays free recital programs at locations around town. No word yet on which pieces he’ll perform, but the native of Pescara proved a refined and well-judged musician here two summers ago. His performances run today thru Fri at various venues. Check Calendar for locations. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required as seating is limited. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 02 – It’s a smart idea for Fort Worth Opera to hold vocal recitals as part of its festival and an even smarter idea to make those free to the public to draw people in. Tonight, soprano Karen Slack will perform. Having portrayed Serena in Porgy and Bess, she’ll sing various arias and spirituals in a setting appropriate to the music at 7pm at Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W Broadway Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-731-0726

Friday 03 – Fort Worth Opera’s festival continues with the world premiere of Rachel J. Peters’ opera Companionship, which is set in a bakery. We were wondering whether this might be like the Broadway musical Waitress, but apparently one of the bread loaves comes to life and sings. Hope it doesn’t hit any sour(-dough) notes. The opera runs Wed-Sun at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Tickets are $22-195. Call 817-288-1214.

Saturday 04 – The Ridglea Theater used to regularly play The Rocky Horror Picture Show on weekend midnights, but today is Star Wars Day (“May the Fourth be with you.”), so the theater is holding a Star Wars-themed screening of the 1975 musical. Our minds are reeling. Maybe that one song will be rejiggered as “There’s a Lightsaber.” The film starts at 10pm at 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $10-50. Call 817-738-9500.

Sunday 05 – Brave Combo and Poo Live Crew will be among the musical acts headlining Mayfest this weekend, as the 46th annual spring event signals yet another May in Fort Worth. The big gathering at Trinity Park is offering free admission on Thursday and every day after 7pm, so there are chances to save on costs. The festival runs Thu thru today at 2401 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free-$8. Call 817-332-1055.

Monday 06 – In his 1992 film Batman Returns, Tim Burton handled the caped crusader’s love life better than Christopher Nolan ever did. Michael Keaton’s damaged hero finds a kindred spirit and enemy in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, a haunting victim of male power who turns into pure rage. The movie screens at 4pm & 7pm at various theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $10.50-12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 07 – One of Stage West’s most charming annual events returns this week with the Festival of the Kid. The playlets written by area children are performed for one night only, but they’re given two performances per night, so you will have multiple chances to see these budding playwrights’ first works in action, Mon-Wed at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Tickets are $5-10. Call 817-784-9378.