Wednesday 22 – The Denton Main Street Foundation proposes to have a city walk of fame for those who have made contributions to the arts, so tonight they’re holding the Denton Craft Beer Crawl, with live music and specially concocted brews across 15 venues in the downtown area, from 6 to 9pm starting at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St, Denton. Tickets are $13. Call 940-320-2000.

Thursday 23 – William Wyler was already an Oscar-nominated movie director when he went on missions with American bomber crews during World War II to document the work that they did. He and his film crew risked their lives, and one cinematographer was in fact killed in action. Now you can see the color footage that they shot in The Cold Blue, which screens at 7pm at multiple movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $13-15. Call 818-761-6100.

Friday 24 – The golf world will be buzzing about Brooks Koepka destroying the field at last week’s PGA Championship when the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place this weekend. Unfortunately, the newly crowned champion (who placed second at last year’s tournament) won’t be here, but Justin Rose will be on hand to defend his title, Thu-Sun at Colonial Country Cub, 3735 Country Club Cir, FW. Admission is free-$350. Call 817-927-4200.

Saturday 25 – When Cleopatra was being shot, gossip columns were running hot with rumors that co-stars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were having an affair, despite both being married to others. Eventually, director Joseph L. Mankiewicz tried to defuse things by announcing to reporters that he was having the affair with Burton and kissing his leading man. The 1963 historical epic, one of Hollywood’s legendary flops, screens at 7:30pm at Palace Arts Theatre, 300 S Main St, Grapevine. Admission is $6. Call 817-410-3185.

Sunday 26 – Today’s your last chance to catch Babette’s Feast, Rose Courtney’s stage adaptation of Isak Dinesen’s short story about a French runaway who prepares a sumptuous meal for a convent of Norwegian nuns. The show marks Amphibian Stage Productions’ most ambitious undertaking ever, and it runs thru today at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20-34. Call 817-923-3012.

Monday 27 – On this Memorial Day, the best place to go is the Granbury Square Memorial Day Weekend. The city’s festivities will last the entire holiday weekend, with arts and crafts, food, family activities, and contests for eating hot dogs and baking pies. It all goes Sat thru today at 205 Pearl St, Granbury. Admission is free. Call 817-579-9181.

Tuesday 28 – The first staged musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat shows off Webber’s skills at pastiche, with different songs imitating 1950s rock, 1920s jazz, French cabaret, and country and Western styles, all to tell the Bible story in modern terms. Artisan Center Theatre’s production runs Fri thru Jun 29 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Admission is $12-24. Call 817-284-1200.