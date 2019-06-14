1) Tonight is Friday on the Green, headlined by rockin’ Americana outfit Cut Throat Finches. Throwback alt-rockers The Daybreak Hits (they wear their Weezer and Oasis influences on their sleeves like the ringers on a Spacehog t-shirt), rapper Lou Charle$, and punk s’n rollers Joe Gorgeous fill the opening slots, starting with Joe Gorgeous at 6pm. Free, all-ages (yes, your baby and your dog can come, as long as you keep track of the whereabouts of both), and perfect for bringing that old comforter or TCU blanket you can’t bear to throw out and spreading it on the lawn. The Magnolia Green is the big lawn located boarded by the pavement found inside Magnolia, Rosedale, and Hemphill. Here’s Lou Charle$ performing at Niles City Sound from the most Episode 2 of the Hello, I’m Tony Green show:

2) After FOTG, go a few blocks north and west to MASS (1002), where post-punk, pop-friendly four-piece Phantomelo headline a bill that also includes Lindy’s Revenge (an area rock band that rocks) and the Static Creatures (the full-band vehicle for punky songwriter Spencer Wharton), with Josh and the Jet Noise opening the show at 9pm. Here’s a fun activity: click that Lindy’s Revenge link and listen to “I Wanna Die In New York.” What does it sound like to you? I think it sounds like Boston’s “Smokin’” by way of the Dead Kennedys. Cover to the 18+ show is $5, and doors open at 8. Check out Phantomelo’s “Gum Love” video.

3) The Sword’s Kyle Shutt has a new project he’s debuting at Lola’s (2736 6th St) on Saturday in the headlining spot, and he’ll also be rocking with another band he’s in – local sludge factory Mountain of Smoke. That’s right, MOS is now a four-piece, and that sounds pretty badass to me. Also on this bill: Deep Purple-esque Blood of the Sun, and Billy King and the Bad, Bad, Bad, who, like Shutt, are from Austin. This is a heavy music bro-down you don’t want to skip. Here’s a video of Shutt’s new single:

4) Pinkish Black’s doing a free in-store performance at Panther City Vinyl (1455 Magnolia) at 4pm to promote their new album, Concept of Unification. Get there early, because that store is small! Here’s the video for their new single, “Dial Tone.”

5) Finally, the other banger going on Saturday is Trinity Pride Fest, which goes from 4-9pm on Magnolia Green. The free celebration of Tarrant County’s LTGBQ community features the following performers: DJ Hautemess, Gollay, Svenny Baby, and Flip and the Combined Effort. Afterward, the party continues at the Boiled Owl (909 W Magnolia) with jams provided by DJ Rikki Don’t. Wave them flags! No matter who you have the hots for, we’re all human, we all love music, and that’s tite as hell! And in the spirit of that, here’s Andrew WK’s “Music Is Worth Living For.”