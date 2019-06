You’d think that summer would be a busier time for art galleries now that people are anxious to be indoors. Still, Artspace 111 is running its sixth annual regional juried exhibition, selected by Dallas Museum of Art curator Hilde Nelson. The opening reception is 5pm Sat.

Regional Juried Exhibition, Jun 22-Jul 20. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton St, FW. 817-877-4920.