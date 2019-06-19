Wednesday 19 – It’s not often that a whiskey distiller can call one of its events family-friendly, but that’s what’s happening at Whiskey Ranch for this month’s Whiskey Wednesday. That’s because Melt Ice Creams will be on hand to provide a sundae bar for the kids while the distillery serves up refreshments of a more adult variety, 5-8pm at 4250 Mitchell Blvd, FW. Admission is $10-15. Call 817-810-9140.

Thursday 20 – The Dallas Wings have been hit by enough injuries to make the Golden State Warriors feel sorry for them, so no wonder they’re the last team in the WNBA to pick up a win. Still, their latest chance to do that is when the Phoenix Mercury (who aren’t doing much better) come to town. Tip-off is at 7pm at UTA College Park Center, 600 S Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $20-45. Call 817-272-9595.

Friday 21 – The Amon Carter Museum of American Art may be closed down for renovations, but they’re still out and about in the community. Tonight, they’re sponsoring the Midsummer Mingle, ringing in the summer solstice with live music, craft cocktails, and food at 7pm at Magdalena’s, 502 Grand Av, FW. Tickets are $45-60. Call 817-738-1933.

Saturday 22 – Ballet Concerto’s Summer Dance Concert is an annual tradition, but the performances are taking place in a new venue: The Shops at Clearfork. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the troupe, so the ritzy surroundings will be sure to make this golden anniversary a memorable one. The performances run Fri-Sun at 5188 Monahans Av, FW. Lawn seating is free. Reserved tables are $50. Call 817-738-7915.

Sunday 23 – In case you skipped over the feature story to get to this page (and if so, who are you?), the Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards are going on this afternoon and evening. The 20th installment of our annual shindig features Son of Stan, Royal Sons, Jake Paleschic, 88 Killa, Chillamundo, Meach Pango, Signals & Alibis, and over two dozen more. The event starts at 5pm at eight venues on the Near Southside. Check Noteworthy for locations. Admission is free. Call 817-321-9700.

Monday 24 – The Off-Broadway run of the musical The Ark (about the Biblical Noah and his family griping away the time while they’re stuck on that boat waiting for the rain to stop) closed suddenly when the show seemed to be doing well despite some bad press. You can audition for one of the show’s eight roles, but you need to make an appointment and bring a headshot and résumé. The auditions run today thru Tue at 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 25 – If you missed Kinky Boots during its run at Bass Hall, never fear. Our local movie theaters will broadcast a London performance of the musical (with songs by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein) about a Northampton shoe factory that saves itself by making boots for drag queens. The screening is 3pm & 7pm today and Jun 29 at various locations. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.