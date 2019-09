The plethora of Gallery Night shows at FWCAC gives you a great many things to look at, as Ariel Bowman’s sculptures are inspired by prehistoric animals while the ones by Charles Coldewey and Bill LeSueur are more fanciful yet. Jonathan Jackson combines African motifs with modern techniques, and Scott Prather’s paintings take their cue from Japanese demons.

Wondrous Creatures, thru Sep 26. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.