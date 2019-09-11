Get ready for another exciting edition of Ask Chow, Baby, the viral sensation that led Weekly owner Lee Newquist to exclaim, “You still work here?”

My inbox is mostly filled with press releases from out-of-town flaks who have never read our paper and loan offers from fly-by-night overseas companies, but over the past few weeks, I’ve actually received a few good questions. Here they are in no particular order:

The Wedgwood Blues

I just moved to the Wedgwood area from Arlington, and I haven’t really found a restaurant I love. Are there any must-try places in this neighborhood?

Respectfully,

Brian S. in Wedgwood

Sup Brian,

You live in a former restaurant desert, but there are a few newish places that are changing that narrative. The burgers at J’s Restaurant (6435 McCart Av, 817-361-1515) are some of the best in the city. King’s Kitchen (5054 Trail Lake Dr, 817-349-0043) is definitely a Top 3 Indian joint for me, and its well-appointed interior makes it a decent date night option. Kajunville Kitchen (3329 Altamesa Blvd, 682-250-7669) offers an impressive array of soulful Cajun/Creole fare. The portion sizes are insane, too. Tastebuds Eatery (7674 McCart Av, 817-361-5500) is hardly new, but I only just discovered this BYOB gem with a menu of upscale comfort bistro fare.

Hope you’re hungry,

CB

Chowder Doubter

As a New Englander, I’m disappointed by the lack of clam chowder available in this town. In your opinion, who has the best version in the city?

Thanks in Advance,

Robert H. in Fort Worth

Yo Roberto,

I’m disappointed, too. I love a good clam chowder, and I agree that it’s hard to come by in these here parts. But keep hope, my friend. Michael’s Cuisine Restaurant & Bar (3413 W 7th St, 817-877-3413) serves one of the greatest versions I’ve had anywhere, but it’s only available on Fridays. True story: When I first discovered the Westside eatery offered the soup, I bought four bowls of it to tide me over for the weekend. I finished them all by lunch the next day.

Eat On,

CB

Find Some Swine

What are your Top 3 non-fine dining pork chops in town?

Best,

Elizabeth W. in Haltom City

What’s the Shizzle, Lizzle?

1. Drew’s Place Soulfood (5701 Curzon Av, 817-735-4408): The smothered version is the best.

2. Sammies Bar-B-Q (3801 E Belknap St, 817-834-1822): It’s as big as a Buick with a brilliant smoky flavor.

3. Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ (7709 Camp Bowie West, 817-731-2278): Same as above.

Keep those questions rolling in, and hopefully it won’t be another four months until I do the next one. “Chow” for now.