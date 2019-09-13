1) Life is short. So are this week’s listings. Friday on the Green is the prelude to gazing at the harvest moon. Suddenly, I feel like I’m writing copy for a horoscope. Details: Meach Pango at 6, Gollay at 7, Sur Duda at 8, Mean Motor Scooter at 9. Free, all ages (even a baby can come to this event), bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. The Magnolia Green is a big lawn bordered by Rosedale, Hemphill, and Magnolia. You can’t miss it. Here’s a beautiful video for Gollay’s “Kew Gardens.”

2) Also on Friday night: a show at MASS (1002 S Main) that’s right out of a 1997 Warped Tour lineup. Billed as “punk, ska, and reggae,” the show features How’s My Driving (ska punk), Big Useless Brain (pop punk), 4 Pistol Front (additional pop punk) and Brotherhood (reggae) starting the night off. Doors are at 8, bands start at 9, show is 18+, cover is somewhere in the neighborhood of $10. I saw this Big Useless Brain video and it really drove home how tight a band these dudes are:

3) One more for Friday night: Vincent Neil Emerson’s album release at the Post at River East (2925 Race St). You can read more about him in this week’s music feature. Doors to the all-ages show open at 6, and cover is $16. Here’s the official video for VNE’s “Willie Nelson’s Wall.”

4) Saturday night, go to Twilite Lounge (212 Lipscomb) to see Son of Stan and Ryker Hall do music antics. 21+, music starts at 9:30ish, no cover charge. Dig this video for “Noxeema,” off Son of Stan’s debut, Divorce Pop:

5) Also on Saturday: the Amon Carter’s (3501 Camp Bowie) reopening bash. This is a free event with lots of art museum-y things to do during the day, and then from 6p-10pm, the museum invites you to “party on the porch,” with DJ Ronnie Heart, R&B soul singer Abraham Alexander, and Austin-based roots rockers Band of Heathens closing the night out. Here are the Band of Heathens performing live a few years ago, and I totally forgot former Fort Worth resident and multi-instrumentalist Scott Davis was in that band. I bought a 1995 American P-bass from him in 2005 and I never should have gotten rid of it.