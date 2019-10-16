Wednesday 16 – TCU art history professor Babette Bohn discovered that during the Italian Renaissance, the city of Bologna was unusually receptive to women artists, with more than 60 practicing there during that time. Her lecture on this phenomenon, entitled “She worked not only beyond any woman, but also beyond any man” is at 12:30pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 17 – It’s Cocktail Week! Maybe you heard something about that in the 59 features we ran in last week’s issue. Nevertheless, the celebration runs into this week, and so we’re talking up the Tequila & Mezcal Margarita Party going on tonight, showcasing cocktails made from agave-based spirits. Ever had sotol before? Now’s your chance. The event is at 6pm at The FW Blackhouse, 1105 Peach St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-321-9718.

Friday 18 – More than a month after Dallas audiences were able to see Texas Ballet Theater’s Sleeping Beauty, we finally have a chance to attend Ben Stevenson’s staging of the classic ballet with Tchaikovsky’s music. Hey, it’s the same weekend that the Maleficent sequel is in movie theaters, so there’s a nice tie-in. The ballet runs today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $55-135. Call 877-828-9200.

Saturday 19 – Once again, ArtsGoggle returns to give us a fall cornucopia of art shows to see. The 17th annual event on the Near Southside will showcase local artists and crafters for more than a mile of Magnolia Avenue. The event is noon-10pm on Magnolia Av between 8th Av and S Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-923-1649.

Sunday 20 – Stephan Wolfert was at Amphibian Stage Productions recently for his one-man Shakespeare show, Cry Havoc!, and now the venue puts on She-Wolf, the adaptation he collaborated on with Dawn Stern that excerpts Shakespeare’s history plays to focus on Margaret of Anjou, the remarkable French-born monarch who ruled England for years at a stretch. The show runs Fri thru Nov 10 at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20-34. Call 817-923-3012.

Monday 21 – The likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, Kurt Russell, and the late Robert Forster line up for QT8: Quentin Tarantino, The First Eight, a documentary tribute to this highly influential filmmaker. Tara Wood’s movie promises not to shy away from the pivotal role that Harvey Weinstein played in advancing Tarantino’s career. The film screens at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $16-24. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 22 – There’s no word yet on which pieces of music Christophe Mantoux will play at his concert tonight at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, but the native of Paris has as impressive a résumé as you’ll find among organists. He served as six years as the principal organist at Chartres Cathedral and has played at prestigious instruments in Leipzig and Amsterdam. His concert begins at 7:30pm at 2700 McPherson Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-927-8411.