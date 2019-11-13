As soon as you walk in, it is evident that Concrete Cowboy Kitchen + Cocktails is already one of the choicest spots in all of Fort Worth to watch sports. The way is wide open with three huge LED screens visible from space – they are 20 feet wide and nine feet tall. Above the main bar sits a 165-inch cube-screen that can tune each of its segments into one image or divide them into smaller pictures that show different sporting events. There are also two 110-inch cube screens above the small bar.

Concrete Cowboy is located in the corner spot that previously housed Waters – Bonnell’s Coastal Cuisine (which subsequently relocated to Sundance Square) and Bailey’s Prime Plus steakhouse, right in the heart of Crockett Row, colloquially known as West 7th.

The Fort Worth spot is Concrete Cowboy’s sixth in the country, joining Uptown Dallas, Austin, Houston, Chicago, and the Star in Frisco. The newly opened bar is owned by the So Clutch Group, whose portfolio includes Clutch Bar’s three locations (Dallas, Houston, and Chicago) and upcoming concepts such as the Sporting Club in Deep Ellum and Vice Park on Gaston Avenue in Dallas.

“The Concrete Cowboy in Fort Worth is a hybrid,” said Rico Taylor, owner/operator of So Clutch Group. “Our focus is good food, sports, and nightlife. We feel like we are in the more upscale area of West 7th and that we would be able to have a lunch crowd, serve a dinner crowd, and bring a nightlife atmosphere to that area because after 11pm or midnight, it does get a little sleepy when all the restaurants close.”

Already, the place has seen huge crowds during big sporting events, ranging from the World Series to Saturday afternoon college football games and UFC fights. Dallas Cowboys games are standing room only. The patrons’ demographics have been more along the lines of young professionals as opposed to the college-aged crowd that often packs the plethora of bars in the area.

DJs will spin every Thu-Sat from 10pm to close, and on Sundays their set times will depend on when the Dallas Cowboys game falls. The bar also has the capability to host live music.

Bottle service is available every day with booths specifically dedicated for the highfalutin. There are multiple service packages, including some in which staffers bring out the bottles in tiny versions of a Ferrari, Jeep, or Ford Raptor.

The place is also a prime spot for birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, and company get-togethers. There is an area designed to accommodate private parties and a sidebar area that can be roped off to give you your own private bar.

The brunch menu is served on Sat and Sun from 10am to 3pm, with items such as breakfast tacos, burritos, burgers, chicken wings, chicken-fried steak, smoked brisket and barbacoa enchiladas, salads, and more. Taylor said bottle service is popular during brunch as bigger groups will order bottles and hang out to watch football games.

The dinner menu features upscale bar food, including St. Louis ribs, salmon, Cajun trout, six different burger options, grilled chicken, and more. A highlight of the dinner menu is the Steak & Fries, a 16-oz. char-grilled 44 Farms rib-eye served with sauteed mushrooms and fries.

Should you want to make sure that you have a place to sit during a big game or a big date, Concrete Cowboy offers dining reservations through OpenTable or by calling 817-371-3338.

Concrete Cowboy is open 11am-2am Mon-Fri and 10am-2am Sat-Sun. Free parking (with validation) is available in the Crockett Row garages.