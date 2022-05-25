Like a young lovah, summertime came a bit early this year, blasting us with temperatures that flirted with triple digits. That means shade is a necessity to relinquishing any discomfort from unsolicited heat explosions. Shaded patios have become crucial to our survival when choosing restaurants and bars to visit during the sultry summer months and are almost essential to a restaurant’s success during fall and spring. When we get them. Luckily, last weekend welcomed a cold front that told summer to chill the eff out and sit the eff down, offering a glimpse at the spring we never received but do so richly deserve. On that note, we gathered a list of patios to help celebrate this occasion.

Gotta love the downtown stalwart Reata (310 Houston St, 817-336-1009), whose original position atop a skyscraper was uprooted by an F3 tornado in March 2000. The business settled comfortably on Houston Street just north of Sundance Square, making the old Caravan of Dreams their home for almost two decades before recently announcing their departure due to their current lease coming to an end with no new agreement in place. Before they hightail it out of downtown, go enjoy their multilevel rooftop patio — complete with a waterfall — that offers wonderful views of the skyline. Hitch up at their bar and stay awhile but watch out for their $25 Millionaire Margarita or, if you’re feeling saucy, the $50 Billionaire Margarita. There are more reasonably priced drinks, but also up for grabs are a key lime pie martini and an Old Fashioned along with an impressive liquor and wine list to boot.

Located on the rooftop of The Hyatt Place Hotel, Lot 12 (2512 W Berry St, 817-353-2344) has become a welcome neighborhood addition to an area that watched its bar scene dry up due to West 7th’s popularity. This newcomer fortunately remains consistently busy on the weekends with locals and hotel guests alike. Paying homage to TCU’s sports history with hints of purple woven into the fabric of the buildout, this bar not only offers a sizeable patio below strings of party bulbs — complete with plenty of cozy outdoor furniture, big-screen TVs, and billiard tables — the view encompasses the stadium to downtown and beyond. We recommend hitting that magical hour in the evening right before the sun sets and city lights begin to sparkle and shine.

Located near the railyard on Rogers Road, the warehouse-ish Rogers Roundhouse (1616 Rogers Rd, 817-367-9348) and its massive garage doors was built for the Texas climate. If it’s too hot outside, the open-air concept offers indoor seating, or you can pop a squat on the porch, accommodated by either the AC or big-ass ceiling fans. With a graveled patio stacked with picnic tables and umbrellas for sun protection, this spot is fitting for parents to come drink their sorrows away for having kids while their monstrous spawn run amuck. Another hook is the amount of TVs for sports, or come on an evening when live music sashays throughout the venue, all best enjoyed with an iced schooner of suds.

While not everything is cocktails or beer, two Southside wine bars provide patios with vastly different experiences. The all-natural wine bar The Holly (305 W Daggett Av, Ste 101, 817-420-6446) opened last fall in South Main Village, an area loaded with new apartment complexes. The black exterior contrasts with a modern and breezy interior that doubles as a wine shop with a curved bar to enjoy your juice of choice. If the quaint patio is not full, grab a seat outside because natural wine probably tastes better in nature, if we were guessing.

WineHaus (1628 Park Place Av, 817-887-9101) was tucked away off 8th Avenue for years, humming along as a quiet neighborhood retreat before new owner Robyn Davis saved it from closure during the pandemic. Since then, she has completely revamped the back courtyard, providing a New Orleans vibe with new murals, a bubbling water fountain, and live jazz most nights and every weekend.