Wednesday 20 – Why be outside at a football field to watch a marching band when the band could come indoors? The DRUMLine Holiday Spectacular takes the stage at Bass Hall for one night only, as the best bands from HBCUs perform gospel, folk, jazz, pop, and Tchaikovsky to get your blood pumping for the holidays, starting at 7:30pm at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $33-66. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 21 – If you’re in a hurry to catch The Nutcracker, head to Southlake, where Apex Arts League and Avant Chamber Ballet present Nutcracker: Short and Suite. A shortened version of the holiday ballet staple will be performed for one night only, with choreography by Paul Mejia. Best of all, the ticket prices reflect the shorter length. The performance is at 7:30pm at White’s Chapel, 185 S White’s Chapel Blvd, Southlake. Tickets are $10-20. Call 682-651-5026.

Friday 22 – Mike and the Moonpies will be on hand to provide the music as the Whiskey Ranch Concert Series kicks off tonight. The music will continue on Friday nights through the season, but tonight’s festivities include food trucks such as Gepetto’s and the unveiling of a 30-foot Christmas tree made of old whiskey and bourbon barrels. The event is at 5:30pm at 4250 Mitchell Blvd, FW. Tickets are $25-40. Call 817-840-9140.

Saturday 23 – For its 10th anniversary, the Funky Finds Holiday Shopping Experience is decorating Will Rogers Memorial Center with a gingerbread theme. As always, the sale will have handmade gifts that you won’t find at the department stores and retailers, and it will fundraise for the Humane Society and Toys for Tots, today thru Sun at 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 903-601-3289.

Sunday 24 – Ekundayo Bandele updated his musical revue If Scrooge Was a Brother a few years ago, and though the play (about a slumlord who exploits his fellow African-Americans) has received mixed reviews elsewhere, Jubilee Theatre does tend to deliver in their musical shows. The play runs Fri thru Dec 22 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $28-35. Call 817-338-4411.

Monday 25 – With many people taking the entire week off, now is a good time to de-stress by taking a nice Fall Hike at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge. Now is the time of year when it’s best to see the leaves changing color and perhaps some whitetail deer. The walks are at 10am & 1pm at 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, FW. Admission is free-$5. Call 817-237-1111.

Tuesday 26 – Many consider 1999 to be one of the all-time great years for films, and an unrecognized one snuck in at the end with Galaxy Quest. The comedy about a group of actors from a science-fiction TV show being swept up in a real-life space adventure received little notice 20 years ago but retained a devoted following. Now it’s the subject of the documentary Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Adventure at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $16.24. Call 818-761-6100.