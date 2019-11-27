Wednesday 27 – Blue Man Group are still going strong 32 years after their founding, and while the performance art collective’s strangeness may have worn off with familiarity, their shows are timeless (no doubt owing to the fact that their members are anonymous). Their new touring show is at 3pm & 7:30pm at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-115.50. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 28 – You can keep up with the turkeys as they run for their lives at the CRC Thanksgiving Day Run, which features a 1-mile fun run, 5K, 10K, and half marathon. Santa Claus will also be on hand, because he has to get into shape for his big day. The various races begin at 7:20am at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, FW. Registration is $35-65. Call 682-552-9955.

Friday 29 – If you’re all for celebrating Christmas the German way (by the way, the German word for Christmas is “Weihnachten”), you should head to the Texas Christkindl Market, which opens today in Arlington. The main new feature this year is an ice-skating rink. The market runs today thru Dec 22 at Globe Life Field, 1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington. Admission is free.

Saturday 30 – Meach Pango, Mean Motor Scooter, and Bigg Groove will be playing this year’s Thanksmas Party at Doc’s Records and Vintage. There’s no word yet on which vendors will be occupying the pop-up space behind the store. However, all you need to know is that there’s free beer from Real Ale while you check out the sale prices on the records. The party is at 1pm at 2632 Weisenberger St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-732-5455.

Sunday 01 – If you’re not familiar with the peculiarly British tradition of pantomime, Runway Theatre is running one in Cinderella and the Crystal Slipper. The shows are a holiday staple that showcase hammy acting, slapstick, and plenty of audience participation. The production runs thru Dec 15 at 215 N Dooley St, Grapevine. Tickets are $17-20. Call 817-488-4842.

Monday 02 – Pack candy canes, candy corn, and plenty of syrup for Elf the Musical, a stage adaptation of the 2003 Will Ferrell movie that does not have “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” but rather a bunch of specially composed songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The show runs thru Dec 21 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $16-28. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 03 – Best to attend the NCHA World Championship Futurity while the admission is still free. Watching the horses go about their work will help you unwind from the hectic Christmas shopping season, and ticket prices during the show’s final weekend will be as high as $80, so save yourself some money. The exposition runs thru Dec 15 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is (as we said) free. Call 817-244-6188.