At 7pm on Mon, Dec 30, the inaugural Fort Flannel, a fundraiser and clothing drive hosted by sax impresario Jeff Dazey (Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats), will feature sets by Quaker City Nighthawks, Polydogs, and more at Lola’s Saloon (2736 W 6th St, 817-877-066). Bring a flannel to the event and receive $5 off the $15 cover.