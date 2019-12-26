Wednesday 25 – “It was the winter wild, / While the Heav’n-born child, / All meanly wrapt in the rude manger lies; / Nature in awe to him / Had doff’d her gaudy trim, / With her great Master so to sympathize.” — John Milton. We at the Fort Worth Weekly leave you with words from “On the Morning of Christ’s Nativity” to wish you a Merry Christmas.

Thursday 26 – Once again, for the time between Christmas and New Year’s, The Dock Bookshop is your headquarters for Kwanzaa festivities. All week there will be afternoon and evening sessions of arts and crafts, films, candles, refreshments, drinks, and discussion of the principles that drive this community holiday. The celebration is today thru Tue at 6637 Meadowbrook Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-296-0288.

Friday 27 – Dogs have better hearing than humans, so if you bring your dog to Santa’s Little Helper, you may want to bring ear protection for the animals, or else the music at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio may freak them out. The fundraiser for Denton Animal Support Foundation includes pet tricks and a pet costume contest, and it begins at 9pm at 411 E Sycamore St, Denton. Admission is $10. Call 940-387-7781.

Saturday 28 – If you missed your chance to see Trey Edward Shults’ drama Waves in the local multiplexes, fear not. The effusively lyrical film about a Florida family rocked by violence is playing this weekend at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and will also play the Grand Berry Theatre in January. The film runs Fri-Sun at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Sunday 29 – It is looking bleak for the Cowboys’ playoff hopes going into the season finale against the Washington Racial Slurs, with the local team needing a win and the Eagles to lose their final game to the New York Giants. However, given the Eagles’ history and recent form, it wouldn’t be shocking if they messed up an easy-looking game at the end. Either way, kickoff is at 3:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $37-239.

Monday 30 – Fun fact: The basketball team at George Mason beat James Madison this season, and the year before they beat George Washington. The Patriots come to town with their sole loss this year having been to sixth-ranked Maryland, so something will have to give when they face TCU this evening before conference play starts. Tip-off is at 8pm at Schollmaier Arena, 3000 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $15-25. Call 817-257-7967.

Tuesday 31 – We have a whole section in Calendar devoted to New Year’s Eve celebrations, so check it out. Miguel Harth-Bedoya will conduct his last New Year’s concert as the music director of FWSO, Topgolf includes game play and fireworks in the price of its party, and Shipping & Receiving Bar hosts a Roaring (19)20s-themed party as the 2020s roll in. Check Calendar for times, locations, prices, and phone numbers.